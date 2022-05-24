Need to Know: CFL agreement, CVAF, QCX Lineup

Tentative CBA agreement between CFL and CFLPA voted down

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reports that the tentative collective bargaining agreement reached last week between the Canadian Football League and the CFL Players' Association has been voted down by the membership. Naylor adds this is happening despite the agreement being approved by the bargaining committee and being recommended by team player reps.

According to Naylor, the rookie players in CFL training camps -- approximately 400 of them and the majority of which are American -- did not get a vote on the new CBA. Deciding who is eligible to vote is a union decision.

Based on the memo that went out to players Monday night from CFLPA leadership, the existing bargaining committee will attempt to continue negotiating with the league, tweets Naylor, who adds that teams are planning to practice on Tuesday.

More details to come..

Cathedral Village Arts Festival

The Cathedral Village Arts Festival is back and officially started up yesterday; running until Saturday (May 28th).

For more details and events: https://www.cvaf.ca/

Queen City Ex Artists Unveil

Another Tuesday means we’ll find out another QCX artist this morning at 10:00 AM!

Find the details on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/queencityex