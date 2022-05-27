Need to Know: CFL Deal, Hazardous Waste Days, Cankerworms

CFL Deal reached

After one of the most eventful days for the Canadian Football League in a while, the league has a new collective bargaining agreement and the 2022 CFL season is on.

The CFL Players’ Association ratified the seven-year tentative agreement with the league Thursday night, just two days after CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie presented players with his “final offer.”

All it took was some money and a little more guaranteed playtime for Canadian players to put the nastiest CFL labour fight in decades into the history books.

The CFL’s pre-season schedule is slated to start Friday night.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are scheduled to play their first pre-season contest on Tuesday.

For more on the deal: https://www.tsn.ca/dave-naylor-with-cba-put-to-bed-it-s-finally-time-for-cfl-football-1.1805091

May Household Hazardous Waste Days

The next free Household Hazardous Waste Days are taking place this weekend at the Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue. An additional day has been added to the May event to meet demand and reduce wait times.

Dates and Times:

Friday, May 27, 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (NEW)

Accepted Items:

Chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs, propane tanks and more.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for complete details.

City to Start Organic Cankerworm Spray Program

On Monday, May 30, City crews will begin spraying for cankerworms in areas of the city where insect counts are expected to be high and where trees are at highest risk.

Over 10,000 trees are scheduled to be sprayed this year, based on assessments done in fall 2021 and in spring 2022. Spraying will be done using a BTK organic product. This product is approved for use by Health Canada and effectively kills cankerworms, but is harmless to pets, wildlife and humans.

Residents in designated spraying areas will receive a hand-delivered, printed notification that spraying will take place near their homes within 48 hours. If spraying can’t be completed within the 48-hour time frame, it will be rescheduled and a new notice will be delivered.

For more information, including a spray sitemap, visit Regina.ca/pests or call the City Pesticide Advisory Line at 306-777-7777.