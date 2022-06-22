Need to Know: CFL Hall of Fame, Specialized Formula, Ukrainian Refugees

Former Riders McCallum, Shivers, Suitor part of CFL Hall of Fame class of 2022

Three former Saskatchewan Roughriders are part of the 2022 CFL Hall of Fame class.

Kicker Paul McCallum will be inducted as a player, former general manager Roy Shivers as a builder and former safety and current TSN broadcaster Glen Suitor will be inducted into the media wing.

SHA advises families to save specialized formula for babies with allergies

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is advising parents of an ongoing temporary shortage on infant formula for babies with allergies or medical conditions.

The SHA is now directing families not to buy the specialty formula unless their child has a medical reason for needing it, as regular infant formula has not reached a shortage, according to a release from the SHA.

The shortage, which was caused by the closure of Abbott’s manufacturing plant in Michigan, has largely affected infants who are allergic to normal formulas.

The SHA, the Ministry of Health, and Health Canada are working with suppliers to get these products to families who need them.

Abbott has since restarted some production in the Michigan facility but it will be several weeks before shelves are fully stocked.

Over 200 Ukrainian Refugees will land in the Province next month

230 Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive in Saskatchewan around July 4th.

So far the province has welcomed over 600 displaced Ukrainians to the province.