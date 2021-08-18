Need to Know: CFL Restriction Lift, Concert, Pop-up Clinic

Certain pandemic restriction lift for CFL players

Effective this week, teams with a vaccination rate of 85 per cent won’t have to wear masks outdoors. Previously, team personnel, including coaches, were required to wear masks on the sidelines during games and at practice. Players who weren’t wearing a helmet were also required to wear a mask.

Players will also be able to attend in-person meetings and go to restaurants with other fully vaccinated teammates, friends and family.

When teams reach an 85 per cent vaccination rate, no masks will be required outdoors. As of Friday, no CFL team had a vaccination rate of 85 per cent. According to Riders’ head coach Craig Dickenson, Saskatchewan is close to that threshold.

Music returns to Sasktel Centre with Saskatoon Tribal Council country concert

The Saskatoon Tribal Council — which last held a vaccine clinic at the arena — will host country musicians Gord Bamford, Charlie Major and George Canyon for a community concert on Sept. 30, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Tickets are $35, plus fees. They go on sale for the general public today (Wednesday) at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Make a Splash Against COVID - Outdoor Pool Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Continue

The City of Regina is pleased to share this week’s Make a Splash Against COVID pop-up clinics:

Date: Wednesday, August 18

Time: 12-4 p.m.

Location: Maple Leaf Pool

The City continues to work in partnership with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at outdoor pools, with a free pass to the Queen City Ex (QCX) as an added bonus to those who ‘Stick It to COVID’.

The pop-up clinics are open to walk-ups for all who meet the current vaccine eligibility for first or second doses.

SHA will have limited quantities of Moderna and Pfizer on site. Appointments at these locations are not available; they are first-come, first-served. Bring your valid health card and identification.

For more details on the QCX ticket promotion and updates on the clinic locations, visit Regina.ca/covid19