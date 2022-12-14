Need to Know: CFL Schedule, Visors in Junior A, Clothing Drive

CFL Schedule

The CFL Schedule was officially released yesterday!

The Riders will kickoff the regular season on June 11 in Edmonton vs. the Elks.

Saskatchewan will open the home portion of its schedule on June 16 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The first of two pre-season contest for the Riders will be on May 27 at home against B.C. with the Riders then heading to Winnipeg on June 2 to wrap up the exhibition schedule.

For the first time since 2008, divisional playoff games will now be held on Saturdays instead of Sundays.

The exception is the 110th Grey Cup, which will be held Sunday, Nov. 19 at Tim Horton’s Field in Hamilton, Ont.

The full schedule can be found on the CFL website.

Half visors to stay in Junior A hockey for remainder of season

A proposed change by Hockey Canada on mandatory full-face shields for players in Junior A will not be implemented this hockey season.

According to Hockey Saskatchewan General Manager Kelly McClintock, the change won’t be happening for at least the 2022-23 season.

The change was expected to take place Saturday across the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL), the governing body for Junior A leagues such as the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) and Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL). All players would have had to wear either a full visor or a cage, rather than the half-visor shield many have come accustomed to.

Merry Mitt-Mas and Happy Toque Year!

We are accepting clothing donations for Carmichael Outreach!

You can drop off new mitts, gloves, toques, scarves, and any other warm clothing at our offices located at #100 4303 Albert Street South.