Need to Know: CFL & Vaccines, QCX Security Measures, Concert Night!

Vaccine Requirements are up to CFL Teams

The Saskatchewan Government said Wednesday that it’s up to the Roughriders to make their own choice when it comes to vaccine requirements.

According to TSN’s Farha Lalji the Riders and Elks are in talks with stakeholders and it doesn’t sound like it will be long before all 9 teams have fully vaccinated policies for fans.

Hunter Brothers and Washboard Union Preform tonight at the Queen City Ex

We are proud to present the Hunter Brothers and Washboard Union tonight on the Original 16 stage at the Queen City Ex! The Washboard Union will take to the stage at 7:30 followed by the Hunter Brothers at 9:15! Concerts are included with your QCX gate admission.

Queen City Ex upgrading security measures

Security measures will be increased for the second weekend of the Queen City Exhibition (QCX).

Regina Exhibition Association Limited announced there will be metal detection screening at all QCX gates. All bags will also be searched upon entry.

REAL also released a new list of prohibited items including:

Outside alcohol

Non-prescription drugs

Any object in security's opinion that may be used as a weapon, including all knives.

Aerosol cans (i.e. hairspray, silly string)

Skateboards, roller skates or Heely's shoes

Signs which obstruct stadium pageantry or signage

Whistles, electronic noisemakers, or compressed air horns

Laser pointers/pens

Poles or sticks (including selfie-sticks and flag poles)

Obscene or indecent signs or clothing (at the discretion of security)

Glass bottles, cans, or jars

Pets except for service animals

Unapproved pamphlets, handouts, or advertisements

REAL said guests should report any suspicious activity to the nearest security officer or guest services.