Need to Know: Changes to School Transportation, SJHL, Covid Testing

Roughly 1,000 students will be impacted by changes to Catholic school transportation

Regina Catholic Schools has changed the eligibility for transportation for the next school year.

Starting in September the walking boundary for elementary students will change from one kilometre to 1.2 kilometres by roadway.

This means students must live1.2 kilometres away from the school to qualify for transportation.

The Catholic School Board of trustees passed the motion for changes on Monday night.

Regina Catholic Schools said this was a budget motivated change and this will save the division about $1,000,000 per year.

The eligibility change will affect about 1,000 students, who will be contacted about the changes.

SJHL Announces September 24th as 2021/22 Season Start

The SJHL and its 12 teams are proud to announce the approval of puck drop for the 2021/22 SJHL Season will commence on Friday, September 24th.

“The SJHL and the Saskatchewan Government thank the efforts of Saskatchewan people to follow the rules of the provincial health order and to get vaccinated. We are moving forward in our roadmap to get back to normal, which includes SJHL hockey starting this Fall,” Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. “Hockey has always been a key part of our culture and economy in Saskatchewan communities and we look forward to working with the league to see the players back on the ice.”

Public Service Announcement: Regina Drive-Thru COVID Test site reducing hours

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is changing its hours of operation at the COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing site to better meet public demand for testing in Regina.

Starting Wednesday, June 9, if you are seeking a COVID-19 test at the drive-thru, the site's new hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. This will allow the SHA to better meet the current demand for testing and redeploy employees to meet other needs within the system, including vaccinations and mobile testing capacity.