Need to Know:Christmas Tree into Compost, Recalled Fans, World Juniors

Turn your Christmas Tree into Compost

Let’s make this holiday season green. After the holidays, take advantage of the City’s FREE Treecycle Program by dropping off your real tree at the Yard Waste Depot to be turned into compost.

Dates and Times

December 26, 2020 to January 31, 2021

Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

While tinsel and garlands add a festive sparkle, residents need to be sure their tree has no decorations and that it is not in a tree disposal bag when dropped off at the depot.

This program helps to divert this valuable material from the landfill. For more information, visit Regina.ca/waste.

About 5,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled in Canada

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website and are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades that aren't secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan. The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.

Team Canada looks to stay perfect today at the World Juniors as they look to move their record to 3-0 taking on Switzerland at 5:00 pm.

Canada will finish up round robin play on New Years Eve against Finland.