Need to Know: Cigarette Warnings, Pure Country Sacks Hunger, Food Bank and Schools

New Canadian regulations would put warning on each cigarette

Canada is poised to become the first country in the world to require that a warning be printed on every cigarette.

The move builds on Canada's mandate to include graphic photo warnings on tobacco products' packaging -- a groundbreaking policy that started an international trend when it was introduced two decades ago.

While the exact messaging printed on cigarettes could change, the current proposal is: “Poison in every puff.”

Regina Food Bank and Schools Team up

The Regina Food Bank has partnered up with eight schools around Regina as children account for around 43 percent of food bank users.

This new program will feature school lunches, weekend snacks, and a summer food hamper costing about $300 thousand per year to run. Donations and support can be provided through www.reginafoodbank.ca