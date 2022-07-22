Need To Know: Cirque du Soleil, New Riders Logo, Hot Wing Challenge

Stars Hot Wing Challenge Total

Last night was the 3rd Annual Hot Wing Challenge in support of STARS! 16 brave men and women set a goal to raise funds for STARS by taste testing to see if they can withstand the heat! With your help we were able to raise $11,003.00 grand total. That's 2 flights live saving flights. Big thanks to Colinda Madarash for spearheading this amazily hot experience.

New Saskatchewan Roughrider Logo Revealed

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have filed a trademark application for a previously-unseen logo design, although its potential purpose is currently unknown.The design, revealed in a greyscale form through an application by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club with the Canadian Trademarks Database, features a new “S” design with a wheat stalk through the middle and a circle around reading “Saskatchewan Roughriders.”The logo is a notable departure from the Riders’ current primary logo, which has been in use since 1985 but was tweaked slightly in 2016. Another application was filed by the organization in December 2021 for the phrase, “Bring it to the Heartland,” relating to the 2022 Grey Cup. Both the Bring it to the Heartland and logo applications are listed as accepted by the trademark office and awaiting examination.Non-logo or helmet trademarks registered by the Riders include:

Bel13ve design * Riderville * Roughrider Transit *Gainer *Gainer the Gopher

Rider Nation *The 13th Man *Rider Pride

Cirque du Soleil, the Canadian touring contemporary arts circus opens their production of OVO at the Brandt Centre on Thursday night, with shows running all weekend until Sunday. It started in 1984 with a small group of street performers that set out to reinvent circus. OVO, which means egg in Portuguese, is a story about an insect’s journey meeting a new colony of bugs. Cirque du Soleil’s OVO is in Regina from July 21 to July 24. After Regina, they will be in Saskatoon at the SaskTel Centre from July 27 to July 31.