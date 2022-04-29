Need to Know: City Golf Courses, SK Worst Roads, Deadline for HRF

City Golf Courses

Driving ranges at the Murray, Tor Hill and Joanne Goulet golf courses open on Friday, April 29, and the courses themselves open on Saturday, May 7!

To book a tee time, visit: www.lakelandgolfmanagement.com or call the pro shop.

Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads

Votes continue for CAAs Saskatchewan’s Worst Roads! But time is running out! Residents have until tomorrow (April 30th) to cast their vote.

You can vote here: https://caaworstroads.com/clubs/saskatchewan/vote/

Deadline for HRF

Tonight at midnight is your cut off for tickets to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery!

Give yourself a chance to win the $1.4 million grand prize show home along with $30,000!!

Hundreds of other prizes all up for grabs including a record breaking 50/50 which now sits at over $1.2 million!

Get your tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com