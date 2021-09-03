Need to Know: City Mask Mandates, SGI claims

City of Regina Indoor Facilities and Regina Transit - Masking in Effect September 4

The City of Regina reminds residents that masks will be required at all indoor City facilities and when taking Regina Transit (including shuttle to this weekends rider game), starting this Saturday, September 4.

While the majority of employees and visitors to City facilities and transit will be required to mask up, please note the following exceptions:

children under 2 years of age, persons who are medically exempt and individuals who cannot place or remove masks without assistance are not required to wear a mask

masks are not required while actively participating in aquatic activities, physical exercise or playing sports

masks can be removed while seated to consume food or beverages

Masks to be mandatory for indoor events at Evraz Place

As a City of Regina (City) owned facility, Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will comply with the requirement that everyone must wear a mask when visiting indoor city facilities. As announced by the City, the mandatory masking requirement takes effect on Saturday, September 4.

This requirement applies to all indoor facilities on the REAL Campus including the Queensbury Convention Centre, AffinityPlex, International Trade Centre, Brandt Centre, Cooperators Centre and the Canada Centre Complex.

Masks will also be required when visiting any of the indoor portions of Mosaic Stadium including any indoor lobby, lounge, suite, operational areas, elevators or washroom facilities.

If you are attending an event on the REAL Campus where food and beverages are being served, such as a wedding, you must wear a mask unless you are eating or drinking. Masks are not required during physical activity but must be worn in public spaces.

SGI had over 3,700 claims submitted after Tuesday’s Storm

95% of the claims were due to hail damage. As of Thursday afternoon 3,723 auto claims were filed along with 714 property claims.

If you did have hail damage you don’t have to rush to file your claim as you actually have up to two years to get the damage fixed.