Need to Know: City Scholarship, E-Scooters, Regina-based Medical Program

City of Regina Now Accepting Henry Baker Scholarship Program Applications



The City of Regina is now accepting applications for the Henry Baker Scholarship Program. A total of 17 scholarships worth $2,000 each are available for 2023.

Each year, the City awards Henry Baker Scholarships to students who excel in their studies and make a difference in their community. The scholarships provide financial assistance to support students’ academic and career goals.

To be eligible, applicants must be registered in a full-time academic program in Regina by the deadline for submission on June 1, 2023.

In addition to supporting exceptional student achievement and recognizing the importance of our educational institutions, the scholarship supports Council’s vision of providing opportunities for young people in our community.

Visit Regina.ca/henrybaker for eligibility criteria, a list of accepted academic institutions and application forms.

Regina could see e-scooters rolling through the city

Regina city staff are on the hunt for potential vendors willing to roll out a fleet of electric scooters in the city.

They're asking for interested parties to submit their paperwork ahead of a planned report to city council.

E-scooters are typically offered under a rental model for people in need of short-term transportation.

USask's College of Medicine in Regina now offering full undergraduate degrees

The University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine has expanded its Regina-based undergraduate medical doctor program. First year students can now attend school in Regina - previously only years two to four of the program were offered in the Queen City.

All four years of the program can now run at the Regina General Hospital. A new classroom, study spaces and an anatomy lab have been added for students.

For more details: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/good-for-the-community-usask-s-college-of-medicine-in-regina-now-offering-full-undergraduate-degrees-1.6302985