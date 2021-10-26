Need to Know: City Vaccination Requirements, Bi-Weekly Garbage, Public Art

City of Regina Expands Proof of Vaccination Requirements

Effective November 1, 2021

Effective November 1, 2021, residents 12 years of age and older accessing the following City of Regina facilities will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours:

City Hall

All Leisure Centres

All Indoor Arenas

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre

All Neighbourhood, Community and Senior Centres

Regina Floral Conservatory

Exemptions will be made for individuals seeking access to washrooms, or for health and safety reasons such as vaccination clinics, heating stations and food security programs. Proof of vaccination is not required at Regina Public Libraries or the Transit Information Centre.

Complete details about proof of vaccination and negative test requirements are available on Regina.ca/covid19.

Biweekly Garbage Collection Starts November 1 - Sign up for collection reminders!

Residential garbage collection will switch back to the biweekly schedule over the winter months from November 1, 2021 to April 1, 2022. Residents can receive notifications about their garbage and recycling pick-up by signing up to receive free collection day reminders.

Go to Collection Schedules on Regina.ca/waste and simply type in your home address in the search box. Then choose to receive reminders via text, email, voicemail or electronic calendar. Residents also have the option to print their personalized collection calendar.

Things to remember:

Garbage collection days remain the same

Recycling collection schedule remains the same

Weekly collection will return from December 20 to December 31

Learn more at Regina.ca/waste.

Waste Management Public Art Project Workshops

Residents are invited to participate in a unique art workshop to learn techniques that artist Bruno Hernani will use to create custom-designed original art at the City of Regina’s new Waste Management Centre. Participants will work with batteries, magnets and plastic bottles to explore elements of movement and design.

Workshop 1

Sunday, October 31, 2021

2 to 3:30 p.m. at Neil Balkwill Civic Art Centre (Print Studio)

Workshop 2

Sunday, November 7, 2021

2 to 3:30 p.m. at Neil Balkwill Civic Art Centre (Print Studio)

The art installation will share the message of the positive impact waste reduction can have on the environment. It’s scheduled to be complete later this fall and will become part of the City’s Civic Art Collection. It will welcome Waste Management Centre visitors that come to tour the interactive waste and water learning space that’s expected to open in 2022.

Pre-registration is encouraged as space is limited. Visit Regina.ca/artworkshop to learn more.