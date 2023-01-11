Need To Know: CN Rail, Wascana Rink Skate, Frost Fest Volunteers

Frost Festival Regina seeking volunteers

Regina’s 2023 Frost Festival is looking for volunteers for the second annual event, taking place next month.

The event needs a host of volunteers for around the city to help with a variety of different events. The Festival has four hubs – downtown, REAL District, Warehouse and Wascana. Wascana will have themed skate nights, family games and dog sledding, among other events.

When it comes to how you can volunteer it’s all self-scheduling.

You can volunteer as much or as little as you like. They have two orientation sessions and are asking people to attend one of those sessions if they volunteer.The Frost Festival runs Feb. 3 to 12 throughout the city. You can sign up at Frostregina.com/volunteers

Rink on Wascana open to the public

The rink on Wascana Lake located in front of the Legislative Building is open once again to the public.

The rink is open to the public every day from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. The warming shack is open 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. There are also lights and washroom facilities.

CN Rail Sorry For Blocking Albert and Broad

Last Friday a Canadian National Train leaving the city had what the rail company calls an “operational stop”. The long train blocked major roads like Albert and Broad for over an hour, and CN Rail apologizes.

The rail giant explained the delay was made even longer by pedestrians who became impatient, and climbed through the stopped rail cars to try and cross the tracks. For safety reasons the engineer was reluctant to get the train moving, with people climbing on it.

Regina police were called out to a couple of crossings to clear people back, before the train was rolling again.