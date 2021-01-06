Need to Know: Cody Fajardo, A Saskatchewan Monolith, & World Juniors

Riders sign Cody Fajardo to contract extension through 2022

The Riders have signed Cody Fajardo to a contract extension, keeping the starting quarterback with the organization through the 2022 season.

Fajardo said like many players around the CFL, he’s taking a pay cut this upcoming year, however will be making more on the backend side of his contract in 2022.

Mysterious silver monolith appears outside Saskatoon Motel 6

While not quite a remote canyon in Utah, a hilltop in Romania or even a bit of Toronto shoreline, the structure's presence in front of the city's Motel 6 location on Marquis Drive has a similar air of mystery as other recent monolith sightings.

Spencer Knight made 34 saves for a shutout and Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist as Team USA defeated Team Canada 2-0 in the gold-medal game to win the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship on Tuesday.