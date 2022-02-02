Need to Know: Cold Alert, NFL Funded U of R Study, SJHL Commissioner stepping down

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Regina

A cold weather alert has been issued for Regina. If you see someone in need of help, please call the Mobile Crisis Regina Helpline at 306-757-0127. Find them online at mobilecrisis.ca. They can help anytime - 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week.

If someone is unsafe, hurt or in danger, please call 911 for the Regina Police Service.

View the Regina Survival Guide for a list of services: https://www.regina.ca/.../pdfs/Regina-Survival-Guide.pdf

NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment

The National Football League (NFL) is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.

Dr. Patrick Neary, exercise physiologist and professor in the Faculty of Kinesology and Health Studies, has been working in the area of concussion prevention and treatment for around 15 years. Cannabinoids, are the naturally occurring compounds found in the cannabis plant.

Dr. Neary said the team will be studying the effects of different CBD/THC formulations, which is being provided by My Next Health Inc., for pain management in those suffering from post-concussion syndrome and chronic pain, and as a neuroprotective treatment for concussion.

Bill Chow stepping down as SJHL commissioner after 10 years in role

Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) commissioner Bill Chow will be stepping down from the role after spending more than 10 years at the helm of the league.

Chow announced his decision to resign, effective March 31, 2022, in a news release Tuesday morning.