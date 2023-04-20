Need to Know: Community Fire Pits, Accident Stats, Spring Celebration Powwow

City Seeking Feedback on Community Fire Pit Use

Until April 28, residents are invited to participate in an online survey to share their feedback about community fire pits. The results of the survey will help inform plans for the next winter season.

In late fall 2022, community fire pits were installed in five parks around the city to encourage residents to warm up and stay longer, enjoying the park amenities while creating a vibrant and inclusive Winter City. The design allows for the community to gather together, roast a hotdog or marshmallow and have fun with neighbours.

The City is now seeking feedback on how the fire pit experience can be enhanced. Existing fire pits will remain in the parks year-round and depending on resident feedback, adding fire pits in more City parks is possible for winter 2023/24 season.

To provide feedback about the fire pits, please visit Regina.ca/firepits

Current fire pit locations:

Gocki Park – 445 14th Avenue

Les Sherman Park – 2404 Elphinstone Street

Mount Pleasant Sports Park – 750 Winnipeg Street

Regent Park – 3600 McKinley Avenue

Ruth M Buck Park – 6208 Sherwood Drive

Accident Stats from Yesterday

Regina Police Service released that they had responded to 12 collisions yesterday (before 4 pm), two of which resulted in minor injuries.

They are asking drivers to stay home if they can and if they must venture out, to slow down and give themselves extra time until roads improve.

Spring Celebration Powwow

The First Nations University of Canada is hosting the Spring Celebration Powwow, April 22-23, at the Regina Brandt Centre.

You're invited to join a celebration of spring through song and dance! It will be a packed weekend with food vendors, tradeshow booths and celebrations. The event is open to the public, and we highly encourage you to bring friends and family to enjoy this spectacular event.

For more info visit

https://www.fnunivpowwow.ca/