Need To Know: Community Fridges, Water Treatment Plant, Hot Wing Challenge

Water Bottle Drive For Regina's Community Fridges

It's been hot again this past week. The week ahead is looking warm, too. Help us collect bottled water once again for The Regina Community Fridges.

We'll start collecting today for delivery on Friday! So, if you're out grocery shopping this morning, grab a flat of water!

You can drop your donation to our station which is located at 4303 Albert Street South from 8:30am to 4pm all week long!

Construction begins on new Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant

The mayors of Regina and Moose Jaw joined other dignitaries at the sod turning for a renewed water treatment plant. It will meet the needs of the two growing communities for the next 25 years. The two cities signed a $325 million construction contract this spring which is about 30% more than last years cost estimate.

The renewed plant is being built adjacent to the old at Buffalo Pound Lake. The new plant when it’s complete can do 250 million litres per day so it’s designed to accept the growth of Regina and Moose Jaw over the next 25 years, plus the economic corridor and the other communities that we serve.

STARS Hot Wing Challenge

This Thursday will be the 3rd Annual Hot Wing Challenge in support of STARS! 16 brave men and women have set a goal to raise funds for STARS while taking on the challenge of taste testing to see if they can withstand the heat! Join us at the Barley Mill Brew Pub (6155 Rochdale Blvd.) at 7:00 p.m. on July 21, 2022. You u can donate by clicking here:

http://support.stars.ca/site/TR?fr_id=2070&pg=entry&fbclid=IwAR11Nh021jaqsE81hY7ttzXeZ4Mm2E-UUMRkJSnSgbCEdO4ezh3TWWOwt9o