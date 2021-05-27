Need to Know: Community Officers, Rainy Day for Charity, Big Game Draw

Community Officers will now patrol Regina’s Wascana Centre

Community safety officers have started patrolling Wascana Centre as part of a new public safety program launched by Saskatchewan’s Provincial Capital Commission.

Having just completed their training, the officers have been in effect the last few weeks.

The program looks to focus on community engagement through conversation and to help create a safe environment for park visitors.

The CSOs will have the full powers of a peace officer and will be tasked with providing security, enforcing laws and answering questions from visitors.

They will work alongside the Regina Police Service as well as Wascana's other security agencies.

Prairie producers come together in a rainy day challenge for charity

The weekend rainfall has prompted a downpour of charitable donations from Saskatchewan farmers after a social media challenge to producers.

Rob Stone hadn’t seen a seen a drop of rain in weeks on his fields near Davidson, so he decided to do something about it.

He sent out a tweet on May 14 pledging to donate $1,000 to his charity of choice if it rains a half inch or more at his farm by May 25, and challenged other farmers to do the same.

Stone donated his $1,000 to 4H and countless other farmers are donating thousands of dollars to charity, including Premier Scott Moe, who gave his money to STARS.

Big Game Draw Deadline Extended

A technical glitch has prompted the Saskatchewan government to extend the big game draw.

This affected hunters accessing the Saskatchewan Big Game Draw and the Canadian Resident White-tail Deer Draw. The Ministry of Environment will reopen the draw on Thursday morning of May 27, until midnight the following day.

Hunters who had already submitted an application outside of the time the website was down aren’t affected. Those who previously submitted applications can edit them when the draw reopens.