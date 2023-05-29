Need to Know: Concert Announce, I Love Regina Day, Construction
Concert Announcement
Another concert announcement coming up this morning at 8 AM for a show coming to Conexus Arts Centre! We’ll have a chance for you to beat the box office all week!
I Love Regina Day – Calling Exhibitors and Performers
I Love Regina Day on August 19 in Victoria Park! Calling all community groups, organizations, vendors, exhibitors, and performers! Showcase your organization and be part of our vibrant event. Apply now at Regina.ca/iloveregina
Heads up drivers that the next phase of the Lewvan Drive starts this morning.
The northbound lanes will be closed between 13th Avenue and 11th Avenue. Two-way traffic will be maintained in the southbound lanes.
There will be no turning on or off Saskatchewan Drive at Lewvan, except from westbound traffic heading north.
This restriction will be in place for about six weeks.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 30thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Scarth Street Project, Dean Brody Tour, Weekend TornadoScarth Street Revitalization Project - Share Your Thoughts! Dean Brody is coming to town and we have tickets to giveaway! Weekend tornado near Regina confirmed as first in Canada of 2023.
-
Afterlife PizzaOne of the most bizarre ways to pay for a pizza!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 29thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 26thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Celebrity Chef Challenge, Free Woodchips/Compost, Next Big ThingToday is our 5th Celebrity Chef Challenge with Northern Fireplace! Tomorrow is the last day to get Free Compost and Wood Chips. Next Big Thing Finals at the Rail Yard Saloon this Saturday!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 25thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Lewvan Construction, Farmers Market Parking, GoatsLewvan Drive Project on Hold. Farmers Market Parking Update. Two-hundred-seventy goats took to Wascana Hill yesterday!