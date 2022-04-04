Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Dallas Smith Tickets, Garbage Pickup, World Juniors

Concert Announcement!!

Kip Moore is coming to Conexus Arts Centre July 26th! Tickets on sale this Friday! All week long we have your chance to beat the box office

DALLAS SMITH – All-In Ticket

Some Things Never Change Tour with James Barker Band and special guest Meghan Patrick

plus Shawn Austin, JoJo Mason, Kelly Prescott, and Manny Blu

May 27, 2022

Brandt Centre

Regina, SK

$35.00 ALL-IN TICKET - this is a new ticket alongside the other prices, and will be available to purchase today (April 4th) at 10 am local time - there is no password required. The $35.00 price will be the total at checkout, and includes all fees.

Weekly Garbage Collection Resumes

Starting today (April 4) residential garbage collection will return to weekly pick up for the spring and summer months.

Brown carts should be used for household garbage and unrecyclable items, like Styrofoam, plastic film and crinkly plastics. Not sure where an item should go? Check the Waste Wizard tool on Regina.ca/waste.

Regina, Saskatoon city councils approve funding for potential world junior championship

Saskatchewan is one step closer to potentially hosting the International Ice Federation Hockey (IIHF) 2023 world junior championship after both city councils approved funding requests.

Tourism Saskatoon and Tourism Regina announced earlier this week that they are planning to submit a joint-bid proposal to host the tournament.

Regina City Council members voted 8-1 to approve a $350,000 funding request.