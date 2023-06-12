Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Fan Drive, SCMA Winners
Concert Announcement!
We have another concert announcement coming up at 8 AM this morning with a chance for you to beat the box office all week long!!!
Family Service Regina – Fan Drive
To help keep moms and babies cool this summer, donate a new or gently used table or standing fan!
Fans cans be dropped off at 1245 College Ave, between 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM
WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR THE 34th ANNUAL SCMA AWARDS
The 34th Annual SCMA Awards Show was held on Saturday, June 10th in Assiniboia. Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers took home with five awards collectively. The five brothers were awarded the “National/International Award,” “Interactive Artist of the Year,” an “SCMA Achievement Award,” while Luke Hunter was awarded “Bass Player of the Year,” and the band won the fan voted “Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year.”
Justin LaBrash and Bart McKay each picked up three awards.
Tenille Arts was also honoured with an “SCMA Achievement Award,” along with Single of the Year for “Back Then, Right Now.”
Useless Question of the Day - June 12thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
