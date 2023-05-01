Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Golf Courses, Smile Cookies
Concert Announcement!
We’ll have another concert announcement for you this morning (May 1st) at 8:00 AM! With chances to beat the box office!
Golf Courses Opening
The City’s four municipal golf courses are scheduled for a staggered opening starting this week! The Murray and eighteen holes at the Tor Hill will open Friday, May 5. The Joanne Goulet, Lakeview Par 3 and additional nine holes at the Tor Hill are all scheduled to open on Monday, May 8, weather permitting.
The online tee time booking system will opened yesterday (Sunday April 30, at 7 p.m.) Tee times may be booked up to five days in advance.
Visit Regina.ca/golf for more information.
Smile Cookies are back!
It's time for Smile Cookies, May 1 – 7!
100 per cent of the proceeds from every Smile Cookie will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity.
Order in store at 19 Tim Hortons locations in Regina, Emerald Park, and Balgonie, May 1 - 7.
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 3rdHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Hunter Brothers Show, Dog Park Warning, Summer Leisure GuideThe Hunter Brothers are coming to Regina! Flooding at the Dog Park. The City’s Summer Leisure Guide is Now Available.
-
Is Cereal "Soup"? Plus Five More Ridiculous QuestionsThey say there are no dumb questions, but here is a few!
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Johnny Reid Show, Vacation DaysConcert Announcement at 8 this morning! Yesterday we announced Johnny Reid is coming to town. Did you use all your vacation days?
-
Useless Question of the Day - May 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
AI Will Create Your Meal Plan!Stumped for what to make for a meal? Let AI take over and give you the perfect recipe!
-
Gone in 92 seconds winner!We got to make the winning call this morning for Gone in 92 seconds!