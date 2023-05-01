Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Golf Courses, Smile Cookies

Concert Announcement!

We’ll have another concert announcement for you this morning (May 1st) at 8:00 AM! With chances to beat the box office!

Golf Courses Opening

The City’s four municipal golf courses are scheduled for a staggered opening starting this week! The Murray and eighteen holes at the Tor Hill will open Friday, May 5. The Joanne Goulet, Lakeview Par 3 and additional nine holes at the Tor Hill are all scheduled to open on Monday, May 8, weather permitting.

The online tee time booking system will opened yesterday (Sunday April 30, at 7 p.m.) Tee times may be booked up to five days in advance.

Visit Regina.ca/golf for more information.

Smile Cookies are back!

It's time for Smile Cookies, May 1 – 7!

100 per cent of the proceeds from every Smile Cookie will be donated to Regina Food Bank to feed people who live with food insecurity.

Order in store at 19 Tim Hortons locations in Regina, Emerald Park, and Balgonie, May 1 - 7.