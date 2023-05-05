Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Hunter Brother Tickets, Ticks

Concert Announcement!

Another Concert announcement coming up this morning (May 5th) at 10 AM for the Casino Regina Show Lounge!

We’ll give you a chance to win a mystery pair of tickets this morning after 8

Hunter Brothers Tickets on-sale

Hunter Brothers Burning Down the Barn Tour tickets go on sale this morning for their Thursday, November 16th show at Conexus Arts Centre!

We’ll have another chance for you to beat the box office!

Enter here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/hunter-brothers-1.19599143

Tick Season

Ticks are already popping up in the province! Found in tall grass, brush or wooded areas throughout southern (& central) Sask. You can submit photographs of ticks for identification on the web-based platform eTick: https://etick.ca/etickapp/en/submit/report-index