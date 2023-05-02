Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Johnny Reid Show, Vacation Days
Concert Announcement!
Coming up at 8 this morning we will have a concert announcement! Yes another one!
We’ll give you a chance to win mystery tickets this morning and then beat the box office again when we make the announcement!
Johnny Reid Show
Yesterday we announced JOHNNY REID with Special Guests Tim & The Glory Boys will be playing "Under The Prairie Sky" at the Conexus Arts Centre outdoor stage Thursday, August 24. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 3
Beat the box office by entering here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/johnny-reid-1.19597737
Nearly half of Canadians didn't use all their vacation days in 2022
Almost half of Canadians reported that they didn’t use all their vacation days in 2022, with more than half saying they feel deprived of vacation time, according to a new report.
The Canadians surveyed received 19 vacation days a year on average and used 17 of them.
