Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Mackenzie Art Gallery, Vaccines for kids 5-11

Concert Announcement!!!

Dierks Bentley will be bringing The Beers on Me tour to Regina on Saturday Jan 15th!!!

The tour will include openers Jordan Davis along with Tenille Arts. Produced by Live Nation, tickets go on sale to the public beginning Friday (11/5) at 10:00A Local Time at www.dierks.com

Tickets will be starting from $20.21 + fees

Mackenzie Art Gallery offering free admission night

On Thursday evening you’ll be able to see what’s on display at Regina’s MacKenzie Art Gallery’s second floor exhibitions for free!

Capacity for the event is to be capped at 150 people per hour, so the gallery is encouraging those wishing to attend to reserve tickets in advance. The gallery will also require visitors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test result from within the previous 72 hours.

Sask. ordering 112K doses of COVID-19 vaccine for kids 5-11

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it has ordered 112,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine formulated for children aged five to 11.

The province expects to receive the vaccines in mid-November. At this time, there are not any COVID-19 vaccines approved for children under the age of 12 in Canada.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is in the process of developing a plan for delivery of the vaccine to children. It hopes to have the plan in place as soon as the vaccine receives approval from Health Canada for use in kids.