Need to Know: Shania is coming to Saskatoon, Old Dominion Tickets, HRF deadline

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT!!!

SHANIA TWAIN

Queen Of Me Tour 2023

May 12, 2023

SaskTel Centre

Saskatoon SK

TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT: Friday October 28 (8 am MT)

PUBLIC ON SALE: Friday November 4 (10 am local)

Old Dominion Tickets on Sale this Morning!

Tickets for Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour go on sale this morning at 10 AM!

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Old Dominion with Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin Friday, March 10th at the Brandt Centre!

Ticket details: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events/concerts/old-dominion-1.18651948

Deadline for HRF Home Lottery Early Bird Package

Tonight at Midnight is the deadline for the Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery’s Early Bird Package!

A $700,000 Cottage at Echo Lake plus $25,000 cash!

Get your tickets at https://hrfhomelottery.com/