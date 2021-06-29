Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Pats Schedule, Blueberry Recall

EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT FOR REGINA! George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett take the Brandt Centre Community Stage at the Conexus Arts Centre on July 24th! Tickets are on sale this morning at 10:00 am local at https://www.conexusartscentre.ca/events

The Regina Pats released their 34-game home regular season schedule, as the road to the 2021-22 WHL regular season continues to take shape.

As previously announced, Regina’s regular season home opener is Saturday, October 2 against the Prince Albert Raiders. The Pats regular season home schedule concludes Friday, April 1 against the Winnipeg ICE.

20 of Regina’s home games are scheduled for Friday (10) or Saturday (10) nights, with Wednesday also a popular day on the schedule with eight games.

Food Recall Warning – Dole Brand Fresh Packed Blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

Save-On-Foods LP is recalling Dole brand Fresh Packed Blueberries from the marketplace due to possible Cyclospora contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products.

For More details on the produce click here: https://inspection.canada.ca/food-recall-warnings-and-allergy-alerts/2021-06-25/eng/1624661149420/1624661155154