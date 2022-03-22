Need to Know: Concert Announcement, Potholes, Coffee with a Cop

Concert Announcement!

Saturday, June 4th, 2022 | Mosaic Place, Moose Jaw

Pure Country Ninety Two Seven welcomes Brett Kissel!

Brett Kissel brings his Show Time Tour to Moose Jaw, Saturday June 4th at Mosaic Place with special guest Jade Eagleson



More info: www.sasktix.ca

Regina Pothole Q & A

Is there a budget for potholes? And if so, how much is it?

The City of Regina’s Roadways Asphalt maintenance budget is approximately six million dollars for 2022. This money is allocated for all asphalt repairs, including pot holes. Depending on the type of conditions we see during inspection, this will determine what amount is spent on each repair method.

How many SR’s have we received in regards to potholes so far this year? (On average, how does this compare to previous year?)

Pothole Requests

169 requests for 2022 (Jan 1 to March 21)

1344 requests for 2021

For comparison

84 requests Jan 1 to March 21, 2021

73 requests Jan 1 to March 21, 2020

43 requests Jan 1 to March 21, 2019

Coffee with a Cop

Join your neighbours and Regina Police Service officers for coffee and conversation. No agendas or speeches, just a chance to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers in your neighbourhood.

Attendees of this event will enjoy a free* small hot brewed coffee (0-3 cals).

*Dine-in Only.

Not valid with any other McCafé® beverage, Extra Value Meal or Value Picks® offer. Limit one per customer, per visit.

Valid at the McDonald’s® restaurant located at 2620 Dewdney Avenue, Regina, Saskatchewan, today, March 22, 2022 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.