Need to Know: Concert Announcement, SHA Volunteers, Public info sessions.

Concert Announcement!!

Old Dominion is coming to the Brandt Centre with Frank Ray, Steven Lee Olsen, and Shawn Austin Friday, March 10th!

Tickets go on-sale Oct. 28th but we have your chance to beat the box office until then!

SHA Searching for Volunteers

With volunteer numbers falling by 80% during the pandemic, Saskatchewan Health Authority is on the search for volunteers to put in a minimum of two shifts a month.

Volunteer spots include in care homes, acute care facilities, and the Meals and Wheels program.

For details on how to volunteer: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/careers-volunteering/volunteering-saskatchewan-health-authority

Regina Aquatics Centre Presentation

The Catalyst Committee, on behalf of the City of Regina, is exploring how to best align five recreation and cultural-based facility proposals to maximize economic and community benefits.

Public information sessions continue this morning as Regina Aquatics Centre is today’s project presentation.

Two sessions will be held at the AGT Lounge inside Mosaic Stadium each day, at the following times: