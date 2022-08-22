Need to Know: Concert Announcement, TV Production in Regina, Spray Pad Closed

Concert Announcement!!!

Thomas Rhett is coming to the Brandt Centre!!!

THOMAS RHETT

Bring The Bar To You Tour 2023

with special guests Jordan Davis and Kameron Marlowe

February 17 (Friday), 2023

Tickets on sale this Friday! Click the link below to beat the box office!!!

https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/contests/thomas-rhett-at-the-brandt-centre-1.18389652

A new television production will be filmed in Saskatchewan

King of Killers (the series) will begin filming this fall at the John Hopkins Regina Soundstage.

The show is based on an upcoming feature film of the same name set to be released in 2023. King of Killers, the series, tells the story of a group of international assassins who are contracted to take out the most dangerous killer in the world, a news release from the province said.

There will be 90 production days in Saskatchewan and 120 days of post-production work in the province, according to Creative Sask.

About 18 provincial performers and 100 provincial crew members will be hired for the production.

Spray Pad Closed

The Rick Hanson Spray Pad will be closed today (August 22) for maintenance/repairs.

Check out https://bit.ly/34GkPbH for all of the other spray pad locations for your fun in the sun!