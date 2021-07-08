Need to Know: Concert Announcement, WWCFL Returns, & Beetles!

Concert announcement coming up this morning at 8:00 AM with a chance to beat the box office!!!

Dean Brody to perform July 30th at the Brandt Community Stage outside at the Conexus Arts Centre

Advanced price: $50 plus services charges

Day of Price: $60 plus services charges

Tickets on Sale Friday, July 9th at 10:00 am

Regina Riot return to the field Saturday

This Saturday, the Regina Riot will play their first game since 2019, a re-match of the last Western Women’s Canadian Football League (WWCFL) final against Saskatoon.

The Riot got the green light at the beginning of June to play a shortened three-game season.

Kickoff for game one is Saturday at Leibel Field at 8 p.m.

City of Regina works to control leafy spurge weed

The City of Regina is bringing in reinforcements to help control the spread of leafy spurge.

On Tuesday, the city released 10,000 spurge beetles, a type of flea beetle, to help control the weed.

Leafy spurge is an invasive weed that can severely damage natural ecosystems and agriculture. It can be identified by its yellow-green flowers, and its production of a milky latex in its leaves and stem.