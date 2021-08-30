Need to Know: Concert Vaccinations, Moose Jaw School Masks, Transit

Proof of vaccination or negative test to be required at some Regina concerts, venues

The Saskatchewan Cultural Exchange will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test from concert goers as it reopens.

In an update posted to Facebook on Friday, the venue said it will require a printed copy or screenshot of a vaccination record from patrons or a negative COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of the time the doors to the event open.

The move by The Exchange comes a day after City and Colour announced its upcoming tour will require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours, which includes a November show at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Online pages for purchasing concert tickets at the Conexus Arts Centre will also make note of any COVID-19 related entry requirements for patrons.

Moose Jaw school divisions split on masking requirements

The two school divisions that operate schools in Moose Jaw are implementing different policies in regards to masking in elementary schools.

Holy Trinity Catholic School Division is making masks mandatory for students in elementary schools and recommending masks in high schools.

Prairie South, the public school division that operates schools in Moose Jaw, is not using the same policy as its Catholic counterpart.

The division indicated on Aug. 20 that it would be following the province's "safe schools plan" released in July, which indicated a return to "traditional in-class learning."

The Ministry of Education's plan recommended but did not mandate mask us in schools.

Regina Transit resumed full operations over the weekend

After operating at reduced bus routes during the pandemic the City of Regina resumed full services this weekend.

The City said it was important to be fully back for the school year. Enhanced cleaning will continue and masks are still recommended along with hand sanitizer and not riding if you’re sick.