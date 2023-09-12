Need to Know: Construction Update and drop-in sports

Construction Update

As of Monday September 11th, all traffic restrictions have been removed on 11th Avenue.

To ensure a seamless transition for Transit back to 11th Avenue, and to accommodate construction on the exterior of the Transit Information Centre on 11th Avenue, there will be a buffer between the opening of the road and the buses moving back.

Transit will return to 11th Avenue by early October.

Drop in basketball and badminton!

The Avana Centre at the REAL District is back with drop-in sessions for basketball and badminton. For just $5 per person, you can enjoy an hour of non-stop play.

Check the drop-in schedule below:

https://www.realdistrict.ca/venues/avana-centre/