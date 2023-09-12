Need to Know: Construction Update and drop-in sports
Construction Update
As of Monday September 11th, all traffic restrictions have been removed on 11th Avenue.
To ensure a seamless transition for Transit back to 11th Avenue, and to accommodate construction on the exterior of the Transit Information Centre on 11th Avenue, there will be a buffer between the opening of the road and the buses moving back.
Transit will return to 11th Avenue by early October.
Drop in basketball and badminton!
The Avana Centre at the REAL District is back with drop-in sessions for basketball and badminton. For just $5 per person, you can enjoy an hour of non-stop play.
Check the drop-in schedule below:
https://www.realdistrict.ca/venues/avana-centre/
Double Rainbow Appears over New York as Crowds Mourn 9/11 VictimsA beautiful sight lit up New York City on 9/11
Need To Know: Best Of Regina, Doggy Dip, Queen City MarathonPrairie Dog’s Best of Regina, 2023 Queen City Marathon Recap, Doggy Dips at Sask Provincial Parks
Need to Know: Brett Kissel Ticket Deal & QCM DetailsFor a limited time you can save some cash to see Brett Kissel! Everything you need to know about the Queen City Marathon this weekend!
Need to Know: Dog Park Closure, Lawson & Floral Conservatory Open AgainMount Pleasant Dog Park will be temporarily closed. The Lawson Aquatic Centre is again open. Regina Floral Conservatory reopens after summer break.