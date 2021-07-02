Need to Know: Cool Down Spots, Breaking Records, Accessible Camping

Extreme Weather Alert

The City of Regina supports the Mobile Crisis Helpline. If an extreme weather alert has been issued and you see someone in need of help, please call 306-757-0127.

They can help any time - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

If someone is unsafe, hurt or in danger, please call 911 for Regina Police Service.

There are multiple locations throughout Regina where cool down spaces can be offered in times of extreme heat.

For locations click here: https://www.regina.ca/home-property/safety-emergencies/emergency-preparedness/extreme-weather-alert/index.html

SaskPower breaks summer power demand record

A spokesperson for SaskPower said the Crown utility corporation set a new summer power demand record of 3,543 megawatts (MW).

The difference of 19 MW from the previous record is equivalent to the amount of electricity needed for approximately 20,000 Saskatchewan homes.

More Accessible Features are coming to SK Provincial Parks

$18.1 Million will be invested into provincial parks to make additions such as accessible trails and pathways, accessible washrooms, showers and ramps, as well as wheelchair-accessible picnic sites and campsites!