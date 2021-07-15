Need to Know: Cool Down Spots, Humane Society Cats, Sunscreen Recall

Regina Cool Down Spots

There are multiple locations throughout Regina where cool down spaces can be offered in times of extreme heat.

For locations click here: https://www.regina.ca/home-property/safety-emergencies/emergency-preparedness/extreme-weather-alert/index.html

Regina Humane Society overwhelmed with adoptable cats

The Regina Humane Society (RHS) recently saw more than 30 cats come in over two days. The shelter described the situation as critical.

The Regina Humane Society is welcoming people into the shelter by day-of appointments only. Those interested in visiting with the animals can call the RHS between 8 and 10 a.m. and leave a message with contact information. Shelter staff will contact each person in the order their call was received to schedule an appointment for later that day.

For those not interested in adoption, there are still a variety of ways to assist. Foster families are needed to provide support to the Regina Humane Society by caring for animals who are too young to be adopted, animals who are recovering from illness or injury and by helping to socialize shy animals. Adoption applications can be filled out on the RHS website.

Monetary donations are also accepted in person, by phone, by mail or online.

Johnson & Johnson Recalling 5 Sunscreen Products Due to Cancer-Causing Chemic

Johnson & Johnson has announced its recalling five sunscreen products that were found to contain benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure.

The sunscreens recalled are:

Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen

4 Neutrogena aerosol sunscreens; Beach Defense, CoolDry Sport, Invisible Daily Defense and UltraSheer sunscreens.

The recall includes all can sizes and SPF levels. Johnson & Johnson said the amount of benzene found in their samples would not likely cause health risks but are recalling the sunscreens as a precaution.