Need to Know: Council on Public Health Orders, Pink Shirt Day, Regina Morns Brad Hornung

Regina city council to make public health order decision on Friday

Regina city council will hold a special meeting on Friday afternoon in response to the provincial government’s changes to its COVID-19 public health order.

Council will decide whether to keep proof of vaccination and mandatory masking in place or lift them along with the province.

On Tuesday, the province announced it would lift proof of vaccination requirements as of Feb. 14 and mandatory indoor masking by March 1.

The city will consider a COVID-19 report put forward by administration, as well as hear from any residents who wish to voice their opinion on the topic.

Any residents who want to address council must register with the city clerk before 12:00 p.m. on Thursday.

The Regina city council meeting will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday.

Pink Shirt Day to be Celebrated a Week early

The nationally recognized Pink Shirt Day usually occurs on the last Wednesday of February; however, this year, that date falls during the Family Week break. As such, the Ministry has declared February 16, 2022 as Pink Shirt Day in SK.

For details, visit https://reginapublicschools.ca/pink_shirt_day_2022

This day has become an important one for empowering students to speak out against homophobia, transphobia and bullying in general, and to show solidarity for their fellow students. All students and staff have a right to learn, work and interact in a safe, caring and affirming environment, and to be accepted for the human beings they are.

Regina Pats mourn death of alumnus Brad Hornung

The Regina Pats are mourning the death of alumnus Brad Hornung.

The Regina product died Tuesday evening at the age of 52, surrounded by family and friends after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Hornung played two seasons with the Pats, from 1985 to 1987.

On March 1, 1987, Hornung’s playing career came to a premature end when he suffered a severe spinal cord injury following an on-ice collision, rendering him a quadriplegic.

After his playing days came to an end, Hornung had a full career as a scout, including stints with the Chicago Blackhawks and the NHL’s Central Scouting Service.

In 1988 the Western Hockey League created the Brad Hornung Trophy, which is awarded to the player who best displays many attributes of Hornung, including talent, desire and a sportsmanlike attitude.