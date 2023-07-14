Need to Know: Country Thunder 2024 Tickets, Air Show, Apps to download

Country Thunder 2024 Tickets

Tickets for 2024 are now available to anyone who purchased a ticket for 2023. Renew your experience for 2024 by logging in to your AXS Fan Account, calling 1-866-388-0007, or by visiting the Renewal Booth on Main Street.

Fans in Craven will be the first to know the 2024 headliner, which organizers are promising to be a ‘historic announcement.’

The announcement will be made right before Brett Kissel takes the stage on Saturday around 8:30!

Country Thunder Air-Show

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds' airshow takes place over the festival site at 5:00 pm on Saturday and again at 5:30 pm on Sunday!

Apps to Download

Before you head to the festival, make sure you download the AXS Mobile App and have your tickets ready to be scanned at the gate.

You can also stay up to date with everything Country Thunder by download the Country Thunder Saskatchewan App!