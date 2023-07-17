Need to Know: Country Thunder 2024, Tim Hortons Camp Day, Varsity Park
Country Thunder 2024
Luke Combs was announced to headline Country Thunder 2024!
Tickets go on-sale August 3rd at 10:00 AM for next year’s Country Thunder, but we’ll give you a chance to beat the box office for the rest of the month!
Win tickets everyday this week just after 7:30!
Tim Hortons Camp Day!
Tim Hortons Camp Day 2023 is returning on July 19 across Canada!
Every Camp Day, 100 per cent of the proceeds from all hot and iced coffee sales at Tims restaurants are donated to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential
Work at Varsity Park
If you're heading to Varsity Park, keep in mind that the sod around the basketball court has been repaired, and will take about 4 weeks to take hold. The basketball court will be closed and fenced off during this time.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
