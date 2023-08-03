Need to Know: Country Thunder and Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale! Movies under the stars

Country Thunder Tickets on Sale today!

In addition to festival tickets to see Luke Combs, you'll also be able to purchase your camping starting at 10 am. countrythunder.com/sk-tickets

We have one last pair of beat the box office tickets to giveaway!

Enter here!

Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale today!

Brett Kissel will be playing Conexus Arts Centre October 8th!

Tickets on sale this morning at 10 am! We’ll have more chances for you to win your way in!

Movies under the stars!

The Regina International Film Festival, invites you to join them in Victoria Park to watch movies under the stars!

Tonight Dungeons & Dragons Honor Amongst Thieves will be playing, and Lightyear on Friday, August 4th! Pre-show begins at 8:30 P.M. The movie showtimes are approximately 9:00 P.M.