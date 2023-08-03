Need to Know: Country Thunder and Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale! Movies under the stars
Country Thunder Tickets on Sale today!
In addition to festival tickets to see Luke Combs, you'll also be able to purchase your camping starting at 10 am. countrythunder.com/sk-tickets
We have one last pair of beat the box office tickets to giveaway!
Brett Kissel Tickets on Sale today!
Brett Kissel will be playing Conexus Arts Centre October 8th!
Tickets on sale this morning at 10 am! We’ll have more chances for you to win your way in!
Movies under the stars!
The Regina International Film Festival, invites you to join them in Victoria Park to watch movies under the stars!
Tonight Dungeons & Dragons Honor Amongst Thieves will be playing, and Lightyear on Friday, August 4th! Pre-show begins at 8:30 P.M. The movie showtimes are approximately 9:00 P.M.
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 4thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: James Barker Band, Green Carts, Outdoor MoviesJames Barker Band tomorrow night at the QCX! Delivery of Green Carts Begins August 5! Movies under the stars continues tonight!
-
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 2ndHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: QCX Starts, Country Thunder Tickets, Wascana Pool Night SwimsQueen City Ex Starts Today! Country Thunder Tickets on-sale tomorrow! Wascana Pool Night Swims - Summer Fiesta
-
Useless Question of the Day - August 1stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: Brett Kissel Show, Canadian Little League Championships, QCX Music SwitchWin Your Way to see Brett Kissel! 2023 Canadian Little League Championships start today from Regina! Queen City Ex Music Switch as Sebastian Bach will no longer be playing.
-
Useless Question of the Day - July 31stHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
-
Need to Know: One Man Marathon, Concert Announcement, Fly Away to the CCMA'sChase’s One Man Marathon is back once again to raise money for the John Howard Society in support of Lulu’s Lodge! Concert Announcement This Morning! We’re giving away a trip for 2 to the CCMA Awards EVERY weekday!