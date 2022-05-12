Need to Know: Country Thunder, Fire Training, Outdoor Fitness

Country Thunder Tickets

Single day tickets will be released tomorrow at 10:00 am.

Fire Training

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) Fire Department will be conducting controlled fire training (weather permitting) today (May 12th) from approximately 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

This training may result in large plumes of smoke near the airport.

Murphy Park Outdoor Fitness Circuit Now Open

The City of Regina, in collaboration with Prairie View Community Association (PVCA), is pleased to announce the opening of an all-season outdoor fitness circuit along the pathway in Murphy Park.

The new outdoor fitness circuit located in Normanview West, includes several different free-standing exercise stations next to the existing ball diamonds and parking lot. The new fitness equipment, valued at approximately $12,000, was donated by PVCA. The installation of the equipment was funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.