Need to Know: Country Thunder Gates Open, Marino Suspension, Camp Day

Country Thunder Gates Open

Camping along with the Front Gate and Will Call officially open today for Country Thunder at 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM!

Don't forget to download the new Country Thunder app before you come out this week - and turn on your push notifications for your exclusive chance to score On-Stage Seating or Meet & Greets!

Apple Store: https://t.co/C2n7UFlgLI

Google Play: https://t.co/6lCaFIsKFq

CFL hands Riders' Garrett Marino 4 game suspension due to conduct against Ottawa Redblacks

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has suspended Roughriders’ defensive lineman Garrett Marino for four games due to his conduct during Friday’s game against the Ottawa Redblacks.

The suspension, which is the most severe discipline imposed for in-game behaviour in league history, is broken down as follows:

A two game suspension for Marino’s dangerous low hit on Ottawa’s quarterback, Jeremiah Masoli, which resulted in a serious injury.

A one game suspension for verbal comments made about another player’s heritage which violates the CFL’s Code of Conduct

A one game suspension for Marino’s illegal tackle of an Ottawa offensive lineman

Tomorrow is Tim Hortons Camp Day

With your support, last year Tims Camps upheld their mission to help youth from underserved communities across North America, empowering them to believe in their own potential and change their stories for the better!

Tomorrow (July 13th) we’ll do it again!

Buy a hot or iced coffee from your neighbourhood Tim Hortons and help send a local kid to camp!

For more details how to help click here: https://timscamps.com/