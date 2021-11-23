Need to Know: Country Thunder, Kids Vaccines, Agribition

Country Thunder line-up has been announced!

Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton will bring the house downin the legendary Craven Valley next summer. Add in showstopper, Lee Brice and, well,you’ve got one of North America’s biggest and best parties of 2022!

Joining the lineup are HARDY,Lindsay Ell,country music legend,Tanya Tucker,TheWashboard Union,MacKenzie Porter, Bobby Wills, Kameron Marlowe,and Andrew Hyattwith many more still to be announced! Don’t forget about the Sunday Beer Garden wrap-up for the ages with Canada’sultimate party band,TOQUE!

Four-day GA passes, Reserved Seating, Platinum Experience, Camping, and all the extras are available now. Visit countrythunder.com to purchase, orOrder by phone at 1-866-388-0007.





Public Service Announcement: Pediatric COVID-19 Immunizations Available to Book Appointments as of November 23; Administration Begins November 24



The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has received the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine and will begin accepting online and over-the-phone appointments as of 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 23.



The SHA will begin to administer the vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 with parent consent as of Wednesday, November 24, in Saskatoon and Regina, with clinics in smaller communities beginning Thursday, November 25; and in the Far North starting Friday, November 26.



With an initial shipment of 112,000 doses there will be enough vaccine to provide a first dose to all 5 to 11 year olds who want it.



There are options for parents or caregivers to have their child immunized at:

- SHA walk-in clinics: the walk-in clinic schedule will indicate “Pfizer 5-11” where the pediatric vaccine is available

- Online booking is available for single appointments

- Multiple children and other eligible family members can be booked for an appointment together by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829)

- Participating pharmacies: locations offering the pediatric Pfizer vaccine will be indicated on the online map of pharmacy locations.



View this PSA on the Saskatchewan Health Authority website: https://www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news-events/news/pediatric-covid-19-immunizations-available-book-appointments-november-23-administration-begins-november-24



Day 2 of Agribition: Dragons, jousting, and more

Day 2 of Canadian Western Agribition (CWA) features a breakfast event on Canada’s western economy with Dragon’s Den dragon W. Brett Wilson, as well as the evening entertainment, Cirque De Medieval.

Other Tuesday show highlights include:

· Indigenous Agriculture Summit – 8 a.m. in the Queensbury Convention Centre

· Grain Expo Conference – 9 a.m. in the Queensbury Convention Centre

· Lightweight, Middleweight and Heavyweight Canadian Horse Pull Finals – 10 a.m. in the Brandt Centre

· Cirque De Medieval – 7 p.m. in the Brandt Centre

Tuesday’s livestock shows and sales include: SABN Premiere Alpaca Show, President’s Classic and First Lady Classic.

The complete schedule of events can be viewed at agribition.com.



