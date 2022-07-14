Need to Know: Country Thunder, Ladybug Release, Caribbean Carnival

Country Thunder Kicks off Tonight!

Chad Brownlee will take to the stage in the Beer Gardens tonight at 10:00 pm as Country Thunder Kicks off for the weekend!

Single day passes still available for tonight for just $60!

https://www-cart.elevateticketing.com/cart/941170D7-1E19-4EE4-9857-44A84291C635/tickets/2327

The Ladybug Event is Back!

After a two-year hiatus, the City of Regina is pleased to announce that the ladybug event is back. Over 200,000 hungry ladybugs will be available for children, families and residents to release on Thursday, July 14 as part of our organic pest control program to help control aphids.

Join us from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on the east side of Victoria Park to learn more about ladybugs and what they do to keep our trees and plants healthy. You can release your own ladybugs in Victoria Park or take them home to release in your own yard or a neighbourhood park.

Free parking for attendees is available in the Cornwall Centre Parkades (2183 Saskatchewan Drive and 1702 Hamilton Street), courtesy of Cornwall Centre. Bring your parkade ticket to the event and have it stamped by a City of Regina employee, then see Guest Services on the main floor of the Cornwall Centre to have it validated.

Caribbean Carnival on its way to the Queen City

Regina will have its inaugural Caribbean Carnival festival this summer and it’s set to fill the Queen City streets with colour and excitement.

CaribFest’22 will take place July 23 on 13th Ave. and Cameron St. starting at noon.

There will be a parade with colourful costumes and dancing through the streets of Regina.

The parade will end at Victoria Park where there will then be a variety of entertainment, food, drinks and a bouncy castle.