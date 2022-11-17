Need to Know: Country Thunder Line-up! HRF Home Lottery. Grey Cup Festival

Country Thunder Line-up!

Today at 7:15 AM we will let you know the full line-up for Country Thunder 2023!!! We’ll also be giving away weekend passes through out the morning!

Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery

Tomorrow (Nov. 18th) at midnight is the final deadline to get your tickets for this years HRF Home Lottery! You could be winning the $1.3 million grand prize show-home plus $100,000 cash plus hundreds of other prizes!

This year’s 50/50 add-on is also over $1 million!

Get your tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com

Grey Cup Festival Nov. 17th

Here’s what’s happening today for Grey Cup Festival!

NEXGEN Energy Street Festival 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Confederation Park (FREE)

ESPORTS Showcase 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Brandt Centre (FREE)

SASKPOWER Family Fair 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Affinityplex (FREE)

Gainer’s Heartland 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ AG-EX Building (FREE)

For more events and details https://www.greycupfestival.ca/2022-grey-cup-festival-map-schedule/