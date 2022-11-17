Need to Know: Country Thunder Line-up! HRF Home Lottery. Grey Cup Festival
Country Thunder Line-up!
Today at 7:15 AM we will let you know the full line-up for Country Thunder 2023!!! We’ll also be giving away weekend passes through out the morning!
Hospitals of Regina Foundation Home Lottery
Tomorrow (Nov. 18th) at midnight is the final deadline to get your tickets for this years HRF Home Lottery! You could be winning the $1.3 million grand prize show-home plus $100,000 cash plus hundreds of other prizes!
This year’s 50/50 add-on is also over $1 million!
Get your tickets at www.hrfhomelottery.com
Grey Cup Festival Nov. 17th
Here’s what’s happening today for Grey Cup Festival!
NEXGEN Energy Street Festival 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Confederation Park (FREE)
ESPORTS Showcase 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Brandt Centre (FREE)
SASKPOWER Family Fair 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ Affinityplex (FREE)
Gainer’s Heartland 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM @ AG-EX Building (FREE)
For more events and details https://www.greycupfestival.ca/2022-grey-cup-festival-map-schedule/
Useless Question of the Day - November 17thHow To Play: Listen every weekday morning around 8:55 AM to hear the question! Text your answer to 927 927!
Earth’s Population Reaches 8 Billion PeopleThe population of the world is growing!
Need to Know: Supporting HRF, SaskAlert Test, Country Thunder Line-upHospitals of Regina Foundation and McDonalds are teaming up to help kids in SK! SaskAlert planned for this afternoon. Country Thunder Line-up comes out tomorrow!
A plush man-bear...?Emotional support, Comfort and peace, A healthy hug... This plush man-bear does it all!
Need to Know: Cup Run, Children's Medication, Household Hazardous MaterialsTomorrow The Grey Cup will be transported from Saskatoon to Regina on a five hour journey down Highway 11! Health Canada secures additional supply of children’s acetaminophen products. Household Hazardous Materials Depot.
THIS FLU SEASON KNOW THESE 4 TYPES OF COUGHS!Did you know there are different words to describe the severity of coughs?
