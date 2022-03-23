Need to Know: Country Thunder, Mental Health for Post-Secondary, Folk Festival

Country Thunder Additions!

Country Thunder Saskatchewan announced the addition of three more artists to the festival yesterday.

Lauren Alaina, Shawn Austin, and Toque will all be joining the lineup when we head back to the valley July 14th-17th.

Mental Health Funding for Post-Secondary Students

The Government of Saskatchewan announced it is providing $245,000 to support student mental health and wellbeing during the 2021-22 school year.

Healthy Campus Saskatchewan, the organization receiving the funding, is a partnership of 19 post-secondary institutions that focuses on providing students with the resources they need to achieve their goals.

Its main areas of focus are improving student mental health, suicide awareness and prevention, sexual violence prevention, substance use, pandemic responses, and inclusive environments.

For more on Healthy Campus: https://hcsk.ca/

Regina Folk Festival will be back in Victoria Park this Summer

After being away from Victoria Park for the last two years Regina Folk Festival will return to Victoria Park!

This will be the festivals 51st Anniversary.