Need to Know: Country Thunder Passes, Free Compost, Spray Pads Open

Country Thunder Single Day Passes

This morning single day passes for Country Thunder will go on-sale!

We’ll reveal the Sunday schedule at 8 AM with a chance to win some tickets shortly after!

Free Compost and Wood Chips Available for Regina Residents

The City invites you to once again fill up your pails with free compost and wood chips while quantities last!

Dates and Location:

Saturday, May 20 and Saturday, May 27 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Site located near the Yard Waste Depot on Fleet Street across from the Landfill.

Guidelines:

This is a self-serve depot

Bring your own shovels and containers

Maximum 60L (five, 5-gallon pails), per household for compost

There is no limit on woodchips

Please tarp and secure loads when transporting

Look for the signs when you turn on to Fleet Street



Compost is great to use at home or in local community gardens for landscaping, flower beds and lawns. It is made using organic material collected through the City’s organic diversion programs. This event is weather dependent. Compost is not the same as topsoil. Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information on how to use compost at home.

Spray Pads Set to Open this Weekend

Spray pads, off-leash dog parks, outdoor courts and much more are ready for everyone to enjoy, with more fun to come as outdoor pools open in June.

Most of the City’s outdoor spray pad locations will open on Saturday, May 20.

They are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until mid-September, weather permitting. The new Wascana Park spray pad will open along with the pool in June.

For complete information about outdoor pools, spray pads, dog parks, playgrounds, tennis courts and other outdoor City of Regina facilities, visit Regina.ca/neighbourhood