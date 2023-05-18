Need to Know: Country Thunder Schedule, Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UG
Country Thunder Schedule!
The Saturday schedule for Country Thunder will come out this morning at 8 AM with a chance for you to win day passes shortly after! Single day tickets officially go on-sale this Friday.
2023 Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UG
The 2023 Canada Volleyball Nationals 15UG are taking place from May 19-21 at the Viterra International Trade Centre! Games will start at 7:30 a.m. each day and end at 9:30 p.m. the first two days, and 4:45 p.m. on the last.
Tickets are available at the door.
Someone Used AI To Create A Muppet For Each ProvinceIt looks like we came out okay!?
What We Taste Like....In research that we really didn't need... what people taste like
