Need To Know: Covd-19 numbers, QCX incident, Riders
Saskatchewan had its highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in over two months on Sunday.
There were 219 new cases yesterday, bringing the overall infection total in Saskatchewan to 52,472.
Saskatchewan’s active infections have increased and now sit at 1,556. It is the highest number since May 23rd.
The Regina Police Service is investigating an incident involving bear mace at the Queen City Ex.
Sources say two groups of youths were arguing on the midway, and one of the youths sprayed bear mace into the crowd.
Police said it is not known who the intended victims were. Injuries were minor, and police say an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina Police Service at 305-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Riders become only undefeated CFL team after win over Redblacks
The Riders are the only undefeated team in the Canadian Football League after they defeated the visiting Ottawa Redblacks 23-10 on Saturday.
The Riders next game is Sunday, September 5th at 4pm.
